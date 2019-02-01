NYPD

Panel recommends NYPD increase discipline transparency

NEW YORK --
A panel of criminal justice professionals is recommending the New York Police Department take steps to increase transparency and accountability in its officer disciplinary process.

The panel released a report Friday. It suggests the department release annual disciplinary statistics and enlist a liaison to help police misconduct victims get access to discipline case information.

The panel also says the department should back changes to a state law that currently prevents the release of information on the outcomes of specific disciplinary cases.

Former U.S. Attorneys Mary Jo White and Robert Capers and former federal judge Barbara Jones say they found the disciplinary process generally produces fair results, but needs improvement.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill enlisted the trio last June in an effort to make sure discipline practices are fair and effective.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nypdNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
NYPD
Lawsuit: NYPD fails sexual assault victims
5 charged after police bust Bronx drug ring, seize heroin and fentanyl
NYPD: Man shot by officers during traffic stop in Brooklyn
Drug suspect escapes from police custody in Queens
More nypd
Top Stories
Sen. Cory Booker announces 2020 presidential run
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett breaks silence on attack
Fatal crash on Robert Moses Causeway in Suffolk County
1 killed, 1 suspect sought in NJ police-involved shooting
Lawsuit: NYPD fails sexual assault victims
Homemade devices being used to slash tires in NJ
Councilman to undergo evaluation after apartment incident
Uber raising prices in New York City
Show More
Man accused of throwing daughter's rabbit at wall, killing it
FedEx worker found dead outside facility; Cold blamed
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold followed by a warmup
Study: Kids in US are using too much toothpaste
VIDEO: Man accused of faking slip and fall at NJ business
More News