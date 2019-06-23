Panic ensues on Bronx MTA bus after man appears to flash weapon

CROTONA, Bronx (WABC) -- There was panic on an MTA bus in the Bronx after a man appeared to flash a weapon on board.Police say it happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday on the BX17 at 3rd Avenue and East Tremont Avenue.The man reportedly showed the weapon to all the passengers and caused panic.Two people suffered minor injuries.Police are still looking for the man with the weapon.----------