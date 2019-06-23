Panic ensues on Bronx MTA bus after man appears to flash weapon

By Eyewitness News
CROTONA, Bronx (WABC) -- There was panic on an MTA bus in the Bronx after a man appeared to flash a weapon on board.

Police say it happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday on the BX17 at 3rd Avenue and East Tremont Avenue.

The man reportedly showed the weapon to all the passengers and caused panic.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the man with the weapon.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mount hopenew york citybronxweaponsmta
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man slashed in the neck walking down subway stairs in TriBeCa
Mom, 2 toddlers found dead on SI; Father found wandering in BK
Trump delays plan to arrest over 2,040 undocumented immigrants
What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
AccuWeather: Picture-perfect rest of weekend
'Bee Blitz' event held on Governor's Island
7 dead in collision with several motorcycles, pickup truck
Show More
LI high school teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Deli worker, about to be a dad, fatally stabbed outside bodega
70 climate change protesters arrested outside New York Times building
2 children among 9 hurt when SUV jumps curb, overturns in NYC
Scantily-clad creatives trek to Coney Island for Mermaid Parade
More TOP STORIES News