** i'm shaking as i write this, so forgive any typos. just made my way home after what should have been a normal L train ride. We were almost to Bedford Ave as the entire car started stomping and running toward my side yelling that someone had a gun. — Tamara Kraus (@TamararKraus) July 28, 2018

Brooklyn: about 5 mins ago I was boarding an L at Bedford towards Rockaway Park when people on the platform started streaming, running, and crying. There’s no evidence anything happened, but there’s now a police presence and no one knows what happened. Anyone got a clue? — 🏳️‍🌈Max Freedman 🏳️‍🌈 (@anticlimaxwell) July 28, 2018

To follow up, NYPD arrived on the scene. There was no gunman found and no reports of any shots fired. We know that may have been a frightening situation but we are committed to the safety of our customers at all times. Glad everyone is safe. ^JL — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 28, 2018

The NYPD responded to the scene after what appeared to be a gun or bomb scare Saturday at the Bedford Avenue subway station in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.Passengers described people running and ducking for cover on the L train around 1 p.m.Officials said there was no gunman found and no reports of any shots fired."We know that may have been a frightening situation but we are committed to the safety of our customers at all times. Glad everyone is safe," the MTA tweeted.