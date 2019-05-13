Officer Pantaleo's disciplinary trial set to begin in Eric Garner death

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A long-delayed disciplinary trial is set to begin for the New York City police officer accused of using a banned chokehold in the July 2014 death of Eric Garner.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo's trial is scheduled to start Monday at police headquarters.

Garner was the unarmed black man whose pleas of "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry against police brutality.

Pantaleo could face penalties ranging from the loss of vacation days to firing if he's found to have violated department rules. He denies wrongdoing.

A ruling last week requires that the police watchdog agency bringing the case prove not only that Pantaleo violated department rules, but that his actions fit the criteria for criminal charges. Pantaleo does not actually face criminal charges.

Pantaleo has been on desk duty since Garner's death.

Garner's mother Gwen Carr says it has been a long five years.

"They've tried every trick in the book to keep the case from going forward. We've all seen Eric being murdered on video," Carr said. "It wasn't just me, it wasn't just an eyewitness. It was all of us who've seen Eric being murdered on camera."

Panteleo's attorney says he didn't use a chokehold, but another approved technique called the "seatbelt hold."

The Police Union is blaming Garner's death on his poor heath.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

