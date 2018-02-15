The eight Port Authority Police officers who responded to a New York City pipe bomb attack were each awarded with Medal of Honor Thursday. It is the highest award bestowed by the Port Authority to its police personnel.They were honored at the Port Authority Board of Commissioners monthly meeting at 4 World Trade.Here are the names of the officers who were recognized:- Lt. Miriam Rubio, a 15-year PAPD veteran assigned to the Port Authority Bus Terminal- Sergeant Hector Martinez, a 19-year PAPD veteran assigned to the Port Authority Bus Terminal- Sergeant Victor Talamini, Jr., a 9-year Port Authority veteran assigned to the Port Authority Bus Terminal- Police Officer John Collins, 45, an attorney and 17-year PAPD veteran assigned to the Port Authority Bus Terminal Youth Services Unit- Police Officer Anthony Estevez, a PAPD officer for 3 years assigned to the Port Authority Bus Terminal- Police Officer Sean Gallagher, 26, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran assigned to the Port Authority Bus Terminal- Police Officer Anthony Manfredini, 28, a U.S. Marine Corps. Veteran who served as a bomb technician and is assigned to the Port Authority Bus Terminal- Police Officer Drew Preston, 36, a 13-year veteran of the U.S. Army who served three tours overseas assigned to the Port Authority Bus TerminalOn December 11, 2017, investigators say 27-year-old Akayed Ullah detonated the low-level explosive device around 7:30 a.m. in a passageway under 42nd Street between 7th and 8th avenues under the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan.Ullah is charged on five federal terrorism counts, including use of a weapon of mass destruction and bombing a place of public use.Family members of the officers proudly attended the ceremony."We had a bad guy and we had to stop him," said Lt. Miriam Rubio, one of the officers honored Thursday.----------