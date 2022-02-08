localish

PAR Recycle Works gives a chance to the formerly incarcerated

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

PAR Recycle Works gives a chance to the formerly incarcerated

January, 2021 - PHILADELPHIA -- Maurice Jones is the founder of PAR Recycle Works, which stands for "People Advancing Reintegration."

As a formerly incarcerated person himself, Jones wanted to start a business that employs only those who have recently gotten out of prison.


His business model is an e-recycling plant, which takes people's unwanted or broken electronics and breaks them down for parts to resell.

In a 6-9 month program, his employees learn three different areas of labor; construction, warehouse management, and transportation.


After going through the program, employees are matched with careers. Of the 110 people who have gone through Jones's program, only two have gone back to prison.

He's proud of his recidivism rate and believes that if more places would give people a chance, the world would be better for it!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Daybreak Farm Muffin Company employs individuals with special needs
PAR Recycle Works gives a chance to the formerly incarcerated
JrKickz brings a unique look, feel to the shoe game
Perrytstead Dairy supplies Philadelphia with unique blends of cheese
TOP STORIES
Elderly couple attacked by delivery driver wants Amazon held liable
Nurse who allegedly set woman on fire found dead of apparent suicide
2 bodies found after fire and collapse of building in Brooklyn
NY couple accused of conspiring to launder billions in cryptocurrency
3 dead, 2 wounded in separate shootings in NYC
3 people hospitalized after car lands into the Bronx River
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant
Show More
NJ lawmakers push to amend bail reform laws amid spike in gun violence
Exclusive: Bus driver describes moment bullet struck his vehicle
Life of Black woman on Long Island offers rare insight into slavery
Good Samaritan saves dog that wandered onto icy Central Park lake
NJ, CT to end school mask mandate, NY staying in place
More TOP STORIES News