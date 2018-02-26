Parents arrested after daughter found bound in car in Lower Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Liz Cho reports on two parents facing charges after police say their 19-year-old daughter was found duct taped in the back of her parents' car in Lower Manhattan. (ShutterStock)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two parents are facing charges after police say their 19-year-old daughter was found duct taped in the back of her parent's car in Lower Manhattan.

Officers responding to an assault call found the woman in the back of the car on Forsyth Street on the Lower East Side around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the woman had tape over her mouth, her arms and her legs.

The woman's parents reportedly told police she was emotionally disturbed and needed to be restrained.

Rachel Cohen, 38, and 40-year-old Menachem Cohen, both of Monticello, were charged with unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment, assault and criminal possession of controlled substance.

Their daughter was treated at Bellevue Hospital and then admitted to the psychiatric ward.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parents chargedNew York CityLower East SideManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News