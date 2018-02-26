Two parents are facing charges after police say their 19-year-old daughter was found duct taped in the back of her parent's car in Lower Manhattan.Officers responding to an assault call found the woman in the back of the car on Forsyth Street on the Lower East Side around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.Authorities say the woman had tape over her mouth, her arms and her legs.The woman's parents reportedly told police she was emotionally disturbed and needed to be restrained.Rachel Cohen, 38, and 40-year-old Menachem Cohen, both of Monticello, were charged with unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment, assault and criminal possession of controlled substance.Their daughter was treated at Bellevue Hospital and then admitted to the psychiatric ward.----------