California parents charged with child abuse describe death of baby found dumped in trash

CULVER CITY, California -- Parents in California who are charged in the death of their 6-month-old son revealed details about the boy's chilling final moments, according to court documents obtained exclusively by sister station KABC in Los Angeles.Culver City investigators chronicle a twisting path to obtain accurate information from the transient parents, 34-year-old Adam Manson and 32-year-old Kiana Williams, who they say initially gave conflicting stories.Jacsun's body has never been found, but his mother confessed to detectives that she knew the baby was not alive.The couple reportedly confessed to detectives that they were chronic methamphetamine and marijuana users, smoking every day.It was at King Motel in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve that Manson said he awoke and took the baby from Williams' arms as she was crying."Jacsun was hot to the touch and his limbs were limp," he said. "Jacsun was not breathing and was unresponsive."In a separate interview, Williams described moments of desperation, attempting CPR but that Jacsun was deceased.They said they never called police "out of fear that they would be arrested for Jacsun's death," which authorities say could be critical in prosecuting the couple.They told detectives they rented the room for a second night and continued to smoke meth.Williams recalled details about how she wrapped the lifeless body."Blue onesie pajamas that had red accents on the cuffs," she said. "A gray blanket...a black trash bag...a pillow case...a black Adidas duffel bag."She said they placed the bundle in a rolling suitcase and scoped out several sites to dispose of the body before deciding on the Sears store at Baldwin Hills Plaza. They then placed the luggage in a dumpster, authorities said.Culver City detectives were able to track down the sanitation worker who did the pickup, and he recalled seeing luggage that was dark red and stood out for the foul odor and because the dumpster was designated for green trash only.A one-day search of a Corona landfill turned up no sign of the baby. The Culver City Police Department is now assessing when or if to resume digging.The parents are charged with child abuse causing death.If Jacsun's remains are found, an autopsy could reveal details to support additional charges.