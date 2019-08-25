Parents charged with hate crime after allegedly assaulting boy found in daughter's closet

SAN BRUNO, California -- The mother and step-father of a 15-year-old girl are in jail after allegedly assaulting and kidnapping the teenage boy they found in their daughter's bedroom. Police are saying it was a hate crime.According to San Bruno Police the 15-year-old's biological dad Luisandor Suarez, her mom Haydee Arguello and step-dad Wilfredo Amaya physically abused a 17-year-old African American boy for 30 minutes and threaten to kill him with a deadly weapon.The three suspects were booked into the San Mateo County Jail facing multiple felony charges related to committing a hate crime, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats."These family members ultimately restrain the victim using a rope. Held him against his will, assaulted him multiple times and even threatened to kill him," said Lieutenant Ryan Johansen with San Bruno Police Department.According to San Bruno police, the crime took place on Thursday around 2:30 AM. At 12:38 PM the victim arrived at the San Bruno Police Department and reported the crime.The 15-year-old's oldest sister says her parents thought the boy was an intruder and acted in self-defense."They were so scared because they found someone in the closet. They jumped because everyone was sleeping and this guy started kicking my step-father and trying to kill him," said Belkys Gomez.Katherine Gomez was in the house during the incident and said she came out of her room when she heard the commotion."He punched her and then my step-dad, of course, is not going to let anyone hit his wife. They tried to stop him and he was acting very violent so they grabbed a rope to try to tie him down and ask him why he was at the house," said Katherine.According to San Bruno Police the three suspects used racial slurs against the victim while he was tied up."The victim reported that throughout this attack the suspected yelled at him using multiple racial slurs. He believed his race to be a motivating factor in the attack," said Lieutenant Ryan Johansen.We asked the sister who was in the house:"Did they hurt him?"No they didn't"When we asked about the racial accusations Gomez responded, "It's not true at all"Jorge Flores lives several houses down from the where the incident took place and said he heard the screams."A boy screaming? What was he screaming? Like AHHHH in pain like that," said Flores.On Friday morning the three suspects were arrested for charges related to committing a hate crime, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.The 15-year-old is under Child Protective Services custody.----------