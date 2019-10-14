Parents: Diplomat's wife in fatal crash should return to United Kingdom

Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn, who died after his motorbike was involved in an accident with Anne Sacoolas, speaks at a news conference Oct. 14, 2019, in New York. (AP)

NEW YORK CITY -- The parents of a motorcyclist killed in a traffic crash with an American diplomat's wife are urging the woman to return to Britain.

Harry Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, made their case directly to American audiences at a news conference Monday in New York.

Their 19-year-old son was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car outside a British air force base in southern England used by the U.S. military.

Anne Sacoolas subsequently left Britain. The U.K. says she has lost diplomatic immunity.

Sacoolas says in a statement from her lawyers that she is "devastated." Her whereabouts are uncertain.
