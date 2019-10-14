Parents: Diplomat's wife in fatal crash should return to United Kingdom

NEW YORK CITY -- The parents of a motorcyclist killed in a traffic crash with an American diplomat's wife are urging the woman to return to Britain.Harry Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, made their case directly to American audiences at a news conference Monday in New York.Their 19-year-old son was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car outside a British air force base in southern England used by the U.S. military.Anne Sacoolas subsequently left Britain. The U.K. says she has lost diplomatic immunity.Sacoolas says in a statement from her lawyers that she is "devastated." Her whereabouts are uncertain.