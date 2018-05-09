Disturbing video shows the moments a 3-year-old girl was badly burned by hot water at a Wawa convenience store in New Jersey.The child's parents filed a lawsuit this week that they were at the Wawa in Neptune on April 25 buying food and hot water for tea.The family is from Virginia, but the little girl was with her mom who was in the area for a business trip.While they were paying, a store clerk apparently knocked over a water bottle which then knocked the hot water onto the little girl's upper body, arms and torso.The family's lawyer says the girl is permanently scarred from the incident and the water was way too hot. The lawsuit says the little girl suffered 2nd and 3rd-degree burns as well as pain and suffering.A Wawa spokesperson said the company is devastated by the incident:"We can't comment on the specifics of the allegations in the lawsuit, but we can say that we are devastated by this unfortunate accident, and our hearts go out to the child and her family."----------