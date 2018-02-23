Parents rush to New Jersey high school after misinterpreted threat

Shirleen Allicot reports on a misinterpreted threat that lead to a scare at Bayonne High School. ( Mayor Jimmy Davis)

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A misinterpreted threat lead to a scare at a high school in New Jersey Friday.

Parents at Bayonne High School began pulling their children out of class because of an online threat against "BHS."

But the superintendent said the threat actually referred to another "BHS," Belen High School in New Mexico, where police arrested the sophomore allegedly behind the posting.

Bayonne police said they were notified Friday morning about the threat, after parents had apparently started messaging each other and then arrived at the school to get their kids.
At one point, there was a long line of parents waiting outside.

Bayonne Police investigated and determined that the threat originated from a sophomore in New Mexico.

Students remained in their homerooms during the investigation, but they have since resumed a normal school day.

The superintendent said there was never any danger to Bayonne High School.

