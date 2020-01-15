Video shows man who attacked off-duty officer with bike chain at Manhattan subway station

By
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are hoping new video will help them find the masked attacker who threw a bicycle chain at an off-duty police officer at a Manhattan subway station.

The 37-year-old officer was taken to the hospital after suffering pain and bruising to her face and is now on medical leave.

The victim was aboard a northbound 2 train when it stopped at the Park Place station around 3 p.m. Tuesday. When the doors opened, authorities say the suspect threw a metal bike chain through the open car door and struck the officer in the face.

No words were exchanged, and the attack seemed to be random.

The man then got on the same train and rode one stop before exiting at Chambers Street and fleeing the scene.

Police say shortly after that incident, someone was robbed at the Chambers Street station by a man fitting the same description.

The suspect is described as being approximately 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white mask, a green jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower manhattanmanhattannew york citynypdsubwaysubway crimeoff duty officer
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Woman attacked by man wearing mask on subway platform
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News