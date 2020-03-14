31-year-old man fatally shot in head in apparent Brooklyn road rage incident

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An apparent road rage incident in Brooklyn Friday ended with one man dead and a gunman on the run.

It happened just before 5 p.m. near the corner of 6th Avenue and 1st Street in Park Slope.

Responding officers found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head in the driver's seat of a white 2019 Chevrolet Impala.

EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification.

Police believe the shooter was in a white Acura with New Jersey plates.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citypark slopebrooklynshootingroad rage
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News