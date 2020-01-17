Part of building facade comes loose in New York City day after deadly incident

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An inspection is underway after a section of a building's facade came loose in Manhattan on Friday -- marking the third incident in New York City in two days.

Officials with the Department of Buildings responded to the scene near East 61st Street and Park Avenue after 9:30 a.m.

Inspectors said a section of a metal cornice became dislodged at the roof level and was hanging off the building.

No injuries were reported, but the sidewalk below was blocked off to pedestrians.

Firefighters secured the piece of the roof with rope.

The incident comes the day after two separate incidents in New York City -- including one that was deadly.

A 67-year-old woman was killed when a piece of plywood flew off a building in Flushing, Queens, on Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as Xiang Ji, of Westbury.

Falling debris was also reported on 57th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, prompting police to close the roadway in both directions.

No injuries were reported but the DOB ordered all work on the building to stop until the contractor could prove the site was safe.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidenew york citymanhattannew york city newspedestrians
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunshot fired in Midtown, but no victim found
Rapper from Brooklyn accused of transporting stolen car from LA
JFK, 2 other airports to screen passengers from China for new illness
Weekend winter storm to bring snow, ice and rain
Defendants in 2015 East Village explosion sentenced up to 12 years
Man follows young girl walking her dog in New Jersey
Man accused of causing $51M in damage in NJ fire will remain in custody
Show More
4-year-old accidentally swallows lollipop with plastic stick
Deaf man sues PornHub over lack of closed captioning
Jury selected for Harvey Weinstein's rape trial in NYC
Gov. Cuomo announces 2 more vaping-related deaths in NY
Suspect in bleach attack at NYC subway station in custody
More TOP STORIES News