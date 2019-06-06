Partial building collapse forces evacuations in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday at a single-family home on Logan Street in East New York.

No injuries have been reported, but an adjacent two-story buildng is being evacuated as a precaution.

The FDNY and Department of Buildings are responding to the incident.

