Partial building collapse forces evacuations in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Brooklyn.
It happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday at a single-family home on Logan Street in East New York.
No injuries have been reported, but an adjacent two-story buildng is being evacuated as a precaution.
The FDNY and Department of Buildings are responding to the incident.
