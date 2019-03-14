Party City employee stabbed in the back inside Bronx store

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a Party City employee was stabbed in the back inside the store Thursday.

The incident was reported in the 800 block of Hutchinson River Parkway around 2 p.m.

Officials say the 24-year-old victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in serious condition.

Police are searching for two suspects who fled from the scene.

The suspects were described as males -- one was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and one was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

