Partygoers trash Airbnb rental, walk out with homeowner's clothes and furniture

TEMPE, Arizona -- An Arizona man who rented his home on Airbnb says the guests trashed his place during a wild party and then let people walk out with his clothes and furniture.

Homeowner Charly Brems told KPHO that only seven people were supposed to stay at the house.

But surveillance video from May 18 shows dozens more people partying at the home while Brems was away in Boston.

Some people even took off with his clothes and furniture.

"This closet used to be full of my shirts. It's pretty empty now," Brems said. "I'm seeing them carry out item after item."

He says that he called police immediately, but was told they couldn't do anything without proof it was his home.

Brems claims police served a noise notice and left. He eventually found out the person who rented the home allegedly used a fake name with a number that has since been disconnected.

Airbnb told KPHO anyone with vandalism complaints will get an email from them detailing how customers can contact their security department.

From there, people are encouraged to file a police report and send them the case number.

