4-alarm fire tears through apartment building in New Jersey

The flames broke out around 3:30 p.m. at 89 Main Street, near Harrison Street, in Passaic.
Mayor Hector Lora said the building was being evacuated, and video from Newscopter7 showed intense flames shooting out a second floor window.
Firefighters were on the scene, working to vent the blaze and get water on th flames.
There were fears that the fire could spread to two similar structures on either side, and firefighters were also attempting to contain the fire to the building.
Lora said a 65-year-old man was transported to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.
It is unclear what caused the fire.
ALSO READ | NJ tow truck driver hailed as a hero after saving driver from crash
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip