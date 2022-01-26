4-alarm fire tears through apartment building in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11509372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> John Jay Tashjian was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike when he noticed a car that crashed and landed in tall grass just outside of Newark.

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire tore through an apartment building in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.The flames broke out around 3:30 p.m. at 89 Main Street, near Harrison Street, in Passaic.Mayor Hector Lora said the building was being evacuated, and video from Newscopter7 showed intense flames shooting out a second floor window.Firefighters were on the scene, working to vent the blaze and get water on th flames.There were fears that the fire could spread to two similar structures on either side, and firefighters were also attempting to contain the fire to the building.Lora said a 65-year-old man was transported to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.It is unclear what caused the fire.----------