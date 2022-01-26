4-alarm fire tears through apartment building in New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters battle blaze at building in Passaic, NJ

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire tore through an apartment building in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

The flames broke out around 3:30 p.m. at 89 Main Street, near Harrison Street, in Passaic.

Mayor Hector Lora said the building was being evacuated, and video from Newscopter7 showed intense flames shooting out a second floor window.

Firefighters were on the scene, working to vent the blaze and get water on th flames.

There were fears that the fire could spread to two similar structures on either side, and firefighters were also attempting to contain the fire to the building.

Lora said a 65-year-old man was transported to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

ALSO READ | NJ tow truck driver hailed as a hero after saving driver from crash
EMBED More News Videos

John Jay Tashjian was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike when he noticed a car that crashed and landed in tall grass just outside of Newark.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
passaicpassaic countyfireapartment firefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Update: Tracking the nor'easter
Vigils tonight for fallen NYPD officers Rivera and Mora
Kathryn Kates, 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dead at 73
25-year-old carpenter found fatally shot after NYC crash, dispute
Meet the essential workers of the 2022 DSNY calendar
Husband shares journey after losing wife in crash that killed Kobe
Jacobi Medical Center shooting suspect arrested after sign-in
Show More
Scientists monitoring new omicron subvariant BA.2
Long Island officer reunites with mom, baby he helped deliver
AccuWeather: Cold calm before the storm
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
After day of confusion, masks back in NY schools pending appeal
More TOP STORIES News