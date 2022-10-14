Fire rips through Passaic building, 60 residents evacuated

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- Passaic firefighters are working to extinguish a large building fire that started early Friday morning.

The fire broke out at 64 Hamilton Avenue around 2:00 a.m. and quickly spread through the building causing residents to evacuate.

Passaic City Mayor Hector Lora said the fire has been upgraded to a four alarm and 60 people have been evacuated so far.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to one building.

The fire is located across from School No.6 which will open to students this morning. Students will have to walk into the building as the street is closed for firefighter activity.

