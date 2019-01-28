Police are continuing to search for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a home on Staten Island.The passenger is under arrest for DWI after the suspect apparently grabbed the wheel and tried to drive off after the crash.It happened on Jewett Avenue in Port Richmond just before 2:45 a.m. Monday.No one was injured, but 19 residents of the home were forced to evacuate in the middle of the freezing night.The Red Cross was on the scene to help keep residents warm in a bus until they could be relocated to a hotel. A partial vacate order was in place by the Department of Buildings.After crashing into the home, the driver fled the scene. Police say that's when the passenger is accused of getting behind the wheel and hitting a parked car nearby.Police were able to place that person under arrest and charged them with driving while intoxicated.The investigation into the crash continues.----------