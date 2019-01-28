Police are continuing to search for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a home on Staten Island.The passenger is under arrest for DWI after the suspect apparently grabbed the wheel and tried to drive off after the crash.It happened on Jewett Avenue in Port Richmond just before 2:45 a.m. Monday, with the driver slamming into the porch area.No one was injured, but 19 residents of the home were forced to evacuate in the middle of the night into freezing cold temperatures.The Red Cross was on the scene to help keep residents warm in a bus until they could be relocated to a hotel.A partial vacate order was put in place by the Department of Buildings after allegedly illegal apartments were found in the cellar and attic.The vacate order affected only the damaged front porch area, the attic and the cellar. The tenants living on the first and second floor of the building were not impacted.After crashing into the home, police say the driver fled the scene. That's when authorities say an 18-year-old passenger got behind the wheel and crashed into a parked car.Police were able to place that person under arrest.The investigation into the crash continues.----------