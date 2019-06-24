Passenger in hot air balloon hard landing: 'It could have been a lot worse'

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- A passenger in a hot air balloon that made a hard landing at the bicentennial celebration of Hannibal, Missouri, this weekend is recalling the chaotic scene.

"I just felt the balloon go down," Chris Smith said. "We just hit the ground and I flopped out of the front of the basket."

She said the incident could have been much worse if the pilot had not been yelling at bystanders as he tried to land.

"Those people were not looking at the balloon," she said, "and he just started screaming, 'Get out of the way! Get out of the way! Get out of the way!' It couldn't have been a lot worse if he hadn't said anything."

Stephanie Haught, an eyewitness, said the balloon came within feet of her 6-year-old daughter.

"It was really scary having something that there's no way of stopping it coming directly in your path," she said.

Only three people were injured during the incident, including the pilot, ABC News reports. All the injuries were minor.
