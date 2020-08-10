Passenger's remarks during medical emergency lead to bomb scare on Newark-bound flight, pilot says

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A passenger's remarks about a bomb on board a plane led to a United Airlines flight greeted by emergency vehicles after it landed at Newark Liberty Airport.
Flight 2304 from Los Angeles landed safely just after 4:30 on Sunday afternoon.
The airline says the passenger suffered a medical emergency. In an announcement to passengers, the pilot said the passenger, while hallucinating, claimed there was a bomb on board.
All bags were removed from the plane and were inspected on the tarmac.
The passenger who made the remark was taken to the hospital.
