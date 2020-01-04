Passerby spat on, cursed at Jewish woman in Queens: Police

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens -- A wave of anti-Semitic attacks continues when a man spat into the open window of a car outside a Jewish school in Queens on Christmas Eve.

Police say the man went on a tirade after he was stopped from entering a yeshiva on Central Avenue in Far Rockaway.

Officers said the suspect got upset and walked towards an idle car parked out front with a woman, 44 inside.

The man was caught on video making anti-Semitic remarks before spitting into the vehicle through an open window on the passenger side.

The suspect eventually left and police say no one was harmed.

The individual was described as male, approximately in his 20s and has a slim build.

Investigators are hoping somebody recognizes the man and calls police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD on alert in wake of airstrike that killed Iranian general
NYPD looking for 6 men in brutal New Year's Day attack in Chelsea
Fleet of mysterious drones spotted flying over rural US
Brand new Hells Angels' clubhouse shot up in NYC
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
Mild start to weekend with rain and drizzle
3 adults, 2 children struck by car outside NJ supermarket
Show More
Worshiping officers encouraged to wear uniforms after attacks
Investigator with New York police dies of 9/11-related cancer
Rod Stewart accused of punching security guard
70-year-old woman killed in Brooklyn hit and run
Delaware man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink: Police
More TOP STORIES News