2 adults, 2 children injured in house fire in Paterson, NJ

Four people, including a child and an infant, were pulled from a two-alarm fire that tore through a home in Paterson. Anthony Johnson has the story.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey family of four was found unconscious when they were rescued from their bedroom by firefighters on Wednesday.

The frightening moments came after they were trapped on the top floor of their Paterson home while trying to escape raging fire at around 5:25 a.m.

Fire was shooting from the three-story wood structure and four people, including an 8-year-old child and an infant, were trapped as firefighters rushed in to make the daring rescue - saving their lives.

The four victims were rushed to St. Joseph's Medical Center in serious condition. The 8-year-old was transferred to St. Barnabus Hospital. The infant remains in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at St. Joseph's.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh called it a very bad situation.

"Smoke inhalation appears to be the challenge that these individuals are facing," said Mayor Sayegh. "I'm asking that people pray for these four victims because I can't underscore how serious the situation is at the moment."

The fire department was able to knock the blaze down quickly, but it left 13 people displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two dogs that lived in the multi-family home died in the blaze.

The residents who made it out safely are feeling lucky they got out on time.

"My niece saved my life," said Amelia Fermin, who lived on the first floor. "She opened my door and said, 'Get out!'"

