New Paterson police officer follows mom's footsteps to make history

The men and women graduated Tuesday from the Essex County Academy to officially become officers.
The diverse class included one woman who is no stranger to the force. She will now serve alongside her mother who is a sergeant and has been with Paterson police for 16 years.
They are the first mother-daughter pair in the department's history.
"Considering that this is a male-dominated field, it's just interesting to see that by coincidence, we're the first mother and daughter, she has made a big change in the Paterson Police Department and I plan to do the same," Officer Waleska Herrera said.
Herrera has worked for this moment her entire life and studied criminal justice both in high school and college.
As for her mom's best advice? Listen to you senior officers.
