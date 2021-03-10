Family & Parenting

New Paterson police officer follows mom's footsteps to make history

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- There are 19 new members of the Paterson police -- including one woman who now joins her mother in making history in the department.

The men and women graduated Tuesday from the Essex County Academy to officially become officers.

The diverse class included one woman who is no stranger to the force. She will now serve alongside her mother who is a sergeant and has been with Paterson police for 16 years.

They are the first mother-daughter pair in the department's history.

ALSO READ | Meet the New Jersey woman blazing a trail for female firefighters
EMBED More News Videos

Crystal Cranmore reports on Battalion Chief Audra Carter.



"Considering that this is a male-dominated field, it's just interesting to see that by coincidence, we're the first mother and daughter, she has made a big change in the Paterson Police Department and I plan to do the same," Officer Waleska Herrera said.

Herrera has worked for this moment her entire life and studied criminal justice both in high school and college.

As for her mom's best advice? Listen to you senior officers.

ALSO READ | Man, 91, recovering after accidentally being vaccinated twice in one day
EMBED More News Videos

A 91-year-old Ohio man is recovering after being vaccinated twice in one day.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingpatersonessex countypassaic countywomen's history monthgraduationpolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Possible 6th accuser comes forward against Gov. Cuomo
Police called to same apartment day before 10-year-old found dead
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
Famed lakeside restaurant to reopen after closing due to COVID
Apple Watch saves man who fell through frozen pond
60 and older allowed to get COVID vaccine in NY starting Wednesday
This is why Costco is running out of some cheese
Show More
2 injured in stabbing incident outside New Jersey high school
MTA employee fired for involvement in Capitol siege
LIRR to restore previous timetable after cuts spark COVID concerns
AccuWeather: Cooler Atlantic air
Meet the woman blazing a trail for female firefighters
More TOP STORIES News