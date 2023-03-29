Paterson community speaks out at emotional city council meeting about police department takeover

Many in attendance at Tuesday night's meeting were personally connected to victims of alleged police wrongdoing. Emotions ran high as the police takeover was discussed. Janice Yu r

PATERSON, New Jersey -- Paterson community members rallied at Tuesday's city council meeting until 3 a.m., in what was an emotional discussion about the local police department.

The New Jersey Attorney General will be taking over the Paterson Police Department, less than a month after officers fatally shot a well-known crisis intervention worker during a tense standoff.

Attorney General Matt Platkin said at a news conference that his office had assumed control of all police functions without delay, including the division that investigates internal police matters. His announcement didn't mention the shooting of 31-year-old Najee Seabrooks directly, but it reflected activists' concerns about how the department was being run.

"There is a crisis of confidence in law enforcement in this city," he said. "Something has to change and it will change starting now. Earlier this morning I exercised my authority as attorney general and superseded the Paterson police department."

Some city council members say they were kept in the dark about the sweeping changes, and admitted they don't know what the state takeover of the police department will even look like.

"We don't have any details or clarification of what their roles are, so why are we meeting privately? We don't need anymore private meetings, there's too much corruption, too many back door deals going on," Councilwoman Dr. Lilisa Mimms said.

Others officials even called on Paterson's mayor to resign. A no confidence vote was taken on the mayor, but it failed due to lack of unanimous approval.

Many in attendance at Tuesday night's meeting were personally connected to victims of alleged police wrongdoing.

Some were hopeful the Attorney General's takeover of the police department could be the start of a long road to fixing a department that has been riddled with investigations and controversy.

Even before the tense city council meeting, community members gathered outside City Hall to rally for change.

"It's a small step in the right direction. I understand that they've taken over operations at the police department. That's a start. If you look around, you don't see all of these officers around that you normally see. So hopefully he stands by his word and tries to bridge the gap between the community and the police department," Cory Teague of Black Lives Matter said.

Not everyone has faith the attorney general takeover will help.

Cynthia Rodriguez met last year with the attorney general's office about her brother Thelonious McKnight's death.

"The attorney general's office is procrastinating in regards to my brother's case, they're saying it could take years," she said. "It can take years before your brother's case even goes to court."

Paterson is the latest - and largest - department taken over by New Jersey's attorney general in recent years. Among the others are the 11-officer Lavallette department, as well as three others in Union County.

In addition to the takeover, Platkin said he's implementing a handful of other changes. They include a program that pairs a police officer with a mental health screener in an unmarked vehicle to respond to 911 calls about mental or behavioral health issues.

Isa Abbassi, a 25-year veteran of the New York Police Department currently serving as the chief of strategic initiatives there, will take charge of Paterson's police department in May, Platkin said. In the meantime, a New Jersey State Police officer will serve as the interim head of the department.

He also said the state will revamp its protocols statewide for dealing with people who have barricaded themselves in a room or building - as Seabrooks had done for more than five hours before he was killed. Platkin also formed a "working group" to study and make recommendations on interactions between police officers and violence intervention officers.

The standoff started about 8 a.m. March 3 when police were called to Seabrooks' brother's apartment where he had been holed up in the bathroom. Seabrooks, who was a crisis intervention worker and mentor with the nonprofit Paterson Healing Collective, had called 911 at least seven times and told dispatchers that people were threatening him and he needed immediate help.

"All I want is justice for my son," Seabrooks' mother, Melissa Carter, said. The family has spoken out in support of Platkin's plans.

Police arrived soon after and talked to him through the door, offering to get him water and calling him "love" in one instance. But the tension increased when he told police he was armed with a "pocket rocket" gun and a knife.

Police shot Seabrooks when he emerged from the bathroom with a knife, according to the attorney general's office.

In the weeks since his death, anti-violence advocates organized a vigil calling for a number of reforms, including the creation of a civilian review board. The New Jersey Institute for Social Justice has called on the Justice Department to investigate the city's police department, and the ACLU of New Jersey said the shooting shows the need to invest in non-law enforcement responses to mental health calls.

"What's going on with police who killed my cousin? Are they still policing?," Seabrooks' cousin, Stacey Rembert, said.

___

Associated Press writer Claudia Lauer contributed to this article.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.