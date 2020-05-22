coronavirus new york city

Knicks legend Patrick Ewing tweets he tested positive for COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Knicks legend Patrick Ewing tweeted Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.



Ewing added that the virus is 'serious, and should not be taken lightly.'

He is currently isolated at the hospital receiving treatment.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc newsnew york knicks
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Low income, minority neighborhoods more likely to work outside their homes amid COVID-19, data shows
NYC now using indicator thresholds to measure COVID-19 progress
Diocese of Brooklyn churches to reopen for private prayer
NYC restaurant re-opens after owner recovers from coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man caught in strong current drowns in Queens beach
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
NJ outdoor gatherings limit changed; indicators fall dramatically
NYPD rescues man who climbed to top of Brooklyn Bridge
FDNY EMS chief saluted for coordinating out-of-town ambulances helping NYC
Son accused of stabbing dad on Zoom call charged with murder
Diocese of Brooklyn churches to reopen for private prayer
Show More
Long Island, Mid-Hudson regions could open next week
Nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
Some WeWork tenants want memberships paused during pandemic
NYC opens 13 new miles of streets to increase social distancing
More TOP STORIES News