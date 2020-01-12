Julian Edelman, Patriots wide receiver, arrested for vandalism after jumping on car in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone's car, authorities said Sunday.

Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday night on a commercial block of Beverly Hills, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement.

Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court April 13. It wasn't known Sunday if he had an attorney, and the Patriots had no immediate comment.

The wide receiver made huge plays during the Patriots' historic comeback against Atlanta in the Super Bowl following the 2016 season, which New England won 34-28. He won Super Bowl MVP honors in New England's 20-17 victory last season against the Rams.

Edelman led the Patriots during the 2019 regular season with 100 receptions, 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. But nagging injuries took a toll. He was mostly a non-factor in New England's 20-13 wild-card upset loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly hillslos angeles countyarrestvandalismnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lindsay Lohan's mom arrested after crash on Long Island
Popeye's worker attacked by Uber Eats deliveryman: NYPD
Straphangers strip down to skivvies for No Pants Subway Ride
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees to be announced
Over 200 New York-based soldiers depart for long-term deployment
Poll: Most Americans disapprove of how Trump handled Iran conflict
Search continues for man who beat woman with her own suitcase
Show More
Record warmth possible again Sunday, but change is coming
Police searching for missing Brooklyn teen last seen getting on subway
Family takes down man attempting to kidnap 6-year-old girl
Alert regarding 'incident' at nuclear plant sent 'in error'
Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday
More TOP STORIES News