PBA votes 'no confidence' in Mayor de Blasio, Commissioner O'Neill over Garner firing

NEW YORK -- New York City's largest police union says the mayor and police commissioner should lose their jobs over the firing last week of an officer in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner.

Police Benevolent Association delegates unanimously approved no confidence resolutions Wednesday calling for Mayor Bill de Blasio's removal from office and Commissioner James O'Neill's immediate resignation.

Union president Patrick Lynch said the Aug. 19 firing of Officer Daniel Pantaleo for using a banned chokehold on Garner was the final straw in "an appalling pattern of malfeasance."

A de Blasio spokeswoman says the vote "is another attempt by the (union) to divide our city and we won't stand for it."

Police spokesman Phil Walzak said O'Neill's "heart and soul are with the NYPD" and that he's honored to lead the department.

