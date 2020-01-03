Police: Gym carjacker drove wrong-way on Long Island highway, behind 3 other robberies

BELLMORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police have arrested the person they say carjacked and robbed a man outside a Crunch Fitness before fleeing police and driving the wrong way on a Long Island highway and ultimately crashing.Now, they say the same man is responsible for at least three other robberies.The initial incident happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the gym location on Center Avenue in Bellmore, where Nassau County police say the victim was sitting in his car when 21-year-old Robert Wong pointed a gun at him and told him to get out.The victim complied and also handed over his wallet and cell phone before the suspect fled in the vehicle.A police officer then spotted the stolen vehicle on Henry Street and attempted to pull the driver over, but the suspect reportedly fled at a high rate of speed.The office followed at a safe distance, and authorities say Wong got on the Southern State Parkway around exit 25, heading westbound in the eastbound lanes.He then tried to make a U-turn into the westbound lanes but lost control and crashed into a guardrail.Police say he then attempted to flee the scene on foot and actively resisted officers who were forced to utilize Taser to subdue him.He was then placed into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.During the attempt to initiate a vehicle stop, an officer sustained a wrist injury while avoiding a collision with the stolen vehicle and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.During his arrest processing, detectives discovered that Wong was believed to be responsible three other robberies:--9/2/2019 - Robbery of Dunkin Donuts, 1068 Old Country Road, Plainview--9/8/2019 - Robbery of 7-Eleven, 156 Covert Avenue, Stewart Manor--12/21/2019 - Robbery (carjacking) 3265 Railroad Avenue, WantaghWong is charged with reckless endangerment, second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. He is also charged with three counts of second-degree robbery for the 2019 robberies.Another police officer arriving to assist struck a pole at the scene of the stolen vehicle crash and suffered minor injuries."That's really scary considering I live right over here, something like that doesn't really happen everyday over here," Massapequa resident Brianna Stalzer said. "It's kind of sad."Joe Giardina has been going to the gym for the past two years and grew up in Wantagh."Safe neighborhood, so kind of shocked it happened," he said. "But I don't think it's going to be a frequent thing here."----------