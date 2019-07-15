Police: Connecticut Kohl's loss prevention officer asked juveniles for sexual favors

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut Kohl's loss prevention officer is under arrest after police say he detained two juveniles and sexually assaulted one while asking for sexual favors in lieu of calling police or their parents.

The alleged incident happened on June 21 at the location on Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk, where 25-year-old Edwin Espichan was employed.

Authorities say the parents of the two female juveniles reported that their children were detained by Espichan in the security office and then propositioned rather than get in trouble.

The investigation further revealed that one of the juveniles was sexually assaulted by Espichan while detained, according to police.

The victims were eventually released after being detained for over an hour.

Later that day, Espichan allegedly contacted one of them via social media.

Espichan is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and two counts each of second-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

He was ordered held on $500,000 bond.

