Suffolk County police detectives are investigating an incident during which a man stabbed his coworker and then committed suicide in Yaphank Wednesday.Authorities say Jesus Saravia first stabbed Milton Diaz at the Town of Brookhaven Landfill, located at 350 Horseblock Road. at approximately 9:30 a.m.He then jumped to his death off a catwalk inside the facility, according to officials.Both men were transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.Diaz, 22, of Brentwood, was listed in stable condition.Saravia, 68, of Central Islip, was pronounced dead at the hospital.----------