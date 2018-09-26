Police: Man stabs co-worker, then leaps to his death at Long Island landfill

YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) --
Suffolk County police detectives are investigating an incident during which a man stabbed his coworker and then committed suicide in Yaphank Wednesday.

Authorities say Jesus Saravia first stabbed Milton Diaz at the Town of Brookhaven Landfill, located at 350 Horseblock Road. at approximately 9:30 a.m.

He then jumped to his death off a catwalk inside the facility, according to officials.

Both men were transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.

Diaz, 22, of Brentwood, was listed in stable condition.

Saravia, 68, of Central Islip, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingsuicidelandfillYaphankSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
He pretended to be a dentist like his wife, prosecutors say
NYC murder suspect believed blacks should be 'exterminated'
Suspect arrested in brutal hate-driven attack in Brooklyn
Police surround vehicle after shooting in Newark
Worker rescued after partial scaffolding collapse in Midtown
PD: Woman kept mom's body, 'wanted to see stages of death'
Nassau officers honored for saving little boy after drowning
Show More
Bill Cosby spends 1st night in prison after sentencing
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested, accused of rape
NYCHA residents describe living conditions at court hearing
Trump, at UN Security Council, accuses China of election meddling
More News