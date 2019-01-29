Police on Long Island have arrested a man they say brutally assaulted his girlfriend during a dispute, including allegedly ramming her with a car and stabbing her with a screwdriver.The incident began around 3 p.m. Monday at a home on Lynbrook Avenue in Point Lookout.Authorities say the suspect, 35-year-old Brant Ovsianik, of Mastic Beach, got into a verbal argument with his 37-year-old girlfriend. He allegedly became agitated and slapped her across the face numerous times, causing bruising and pain to her forehead.Later on in the day, police say Ovsianik continued to yell at the victim and began striking her in the face with his hands and then slamming her head against the floor.After this, authorities say Ovsianik stabbed the victim in her left side with a screwdriver. As she attempted to call for help, Ovsianik allegedly began choking her while covering her mouth, causing the victim to have difficulty breathing.Police say the victim then broke free and attempted to call 911 using her cell phone and house phone, but Ovsianik is accused of breaking both to prevent her from calling.Authorities say Ovsianik then jumped into the victim's 2013 Honda that was parked in the driveway. As she attempted to stop him from taking her car by walking in front of the driveway, police say he backed the car into her before putting it in drive and running over her again.The victim suffered injures to both of her legs and feet, and Ovsianik allegedly drove away.A short time later, police officers observed Ovsianik in the vicinity of Lido Boulevard and Lynbrook Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. Authorities say as Ovsianik was exiting the vehicle, he struck one of the officers on the right side of his face.Officers then attempted to place him under arrest, at which time he prevented them from doing so by flailing his arms. After a brief struggle, officers were able to place Ovsianik in custody.Police say Ovsianik was found to be in possession drugs believed to be Buprenorphine and Naloxone, as well as a plastic bag containing a green substance believed to be marijuana. They say he was also in possession of victim's jewelry, cell phone and a gravity knife.The injured police officer was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries to his jaw and right wrist. Ovsianik was transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for reportedly swallowing pills.The victim was also transported to a nearby hospital for her injuries and further evaluation and treatment.Ovsianik is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a weapon, assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of vehicle, leaving the scene of an incident, operating a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver and criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation.----------