Police: Man stands on porch to record into bathroom window of woman's Long Island home

By Eyewitness News
ELMONT, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are searching for a man who they say recorded video of a woman and two girls in a bathroom of a home.

Detectives say the suspect used a cellphone and stood on a covered porch to record into the tenant's bathroom.

At the time, police say the woman's sister, a 6-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were in the bathroom.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

He is described as a white man in his 20s who was wearing camouflage shorts, a light colored shirt and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

