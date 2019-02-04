New Jersey woman found dead, husband jumps from bridge in apparent murder-suicide

Kenneth and Denise Bartone (Facebook)

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are investigating the deaths of a prominent member of a New Jersey school district and her husband as a murder suicide.

The body of Denise Bartone was found insider her home on Koster Drive in Freehold Monday morning, and authorities say her husband killed himself by jumping off an area bridge.

According to officials, a vehicle registered to the family was discovered parked on the Thomas Edison Memorial Bridge in Woodbridge.

Kenneth Bartone, the victim's husband, was found floating in the Raritan River Monday afternoon.

Authorities say they do not believe there is any further danger to the public.

Neighbors described Denise Bartone as outgoing and say she loved her three daughters.

They say the family moved to the home around 15 years ago and that they never noticed anything unusual.

Denise Bartone was the chairperson of the Freehold Township Education Foundation. Further details of her alleged murder were not immediately released.

The case is being investigated by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, along with the Freehold Township Police Department and with the assistance of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, the New Jersey State Police, and the Woodbridge and Sayreville police departments.

Anyone with information regarding this case can reach out to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Andrea Tozzi at 1-800-733-7443 or Freehold Township Police Detective James Burdge at 732-462-7908.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicideFreeholdMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
MS-13 gang member arrested in fatal subway platform shooting
NYPD: Suspect shot after pinning officer between cars
5 children ejected from minivan, killed in wreck
Woman in her 40s killed in double shooting in Brooklyn
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
LI man allegedly opens fire on 24-year-old woman from roof
NJ woman's alias has innocent sister facing prostitution charge
24-year-old man shot while driving on Long Island highway
Show More
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
72-year-old bicyclist killed in NYC hit and run
Elderly woman plagued by constant flooding in her NYCHA apartment
Police searching for man who stabbed car wash employee in Bronx
Search for boyfriend after pregnant woman fatally stabbed
More News