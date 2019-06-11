Woman accused of using $12,000 in fake credit, gift cards at Long Island Victoria's Secret

By Eyewitness News
NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- A woman on Long Island has been arrested for allegedly charging thousands of dollars to fraudulent credit cards.

Police say 23-year-old Sovanna Durant made multiple purchases at a Victoria's Secret in North New Hyde Park Monday totaling $12,000.

Durant's alleged actions were eventually observed by a loss prevention manager.

Investigators say she used credit cards and gift cards using recoded cards from Victoria's Secret account holders.

Durant is charged with third-degree grand larceny, five counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, and unlawful possession of personal identification.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north new hyde parknassau countyvictoria's secretfraudcredit cards
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband's DNA found mixed with missing Connecticut mom's blood
Midtown scaffold breaks loose, falling bricks hurt 2 people
Elderly man missing in Jamaica, Queens
What we know about Tim McCormack, NYC helicopter crash pilot
NTSB investigation begins into Midtown helicopter crash
Couple faces charges after selling $93K in Kohl's cash
VIDEO: Boy, 8, rescued from unicorn raft floating in ocean talks
Show More
Venomous copperhead snake bites man in New Jersey
Strand bookstore granted landmark status against owner's wishes
AccuWeather: Rain clears, gusty winds
Iconic Four Seasons restaurant in NYC closing after 57 years
NJ community to mourn West Point cadet killed in training crash
More TOP STORIES News