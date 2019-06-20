Pedestrian critically injured when minivan jumps curb in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and critically injured when a driver went onto the sidewalk in Queens Wednesday.

The incident was reported on 37th Avenue and 82nd Street in Jackson Heights just after 5 p.m.

Police say a 48-year-old man driving a minivan southbound on 82nd Street jumped the curb and slammed into a building.

A 34-year-old man walking on the sidewalk was struck. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses also said a child was taken away on a stretcher in an ambulance. It is believed she was a passenger in the minivan, but the extent of her injuries was not yet known.

The driver of the minivan was said to be OK after the incident and stayed on the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

