Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a hit and run in Brooklyn Tuesday morning that left a pedestrian critically injured.The 34-year-old Brooklyn man was struck at Willmohr Street and East 94th Street in Brownsville at 11:10 a.m.He sustained head trauma and leg injuries and is is in critical condition at Brookdale University HospitalA gray two-door newer model Infiniti with significant front end damage fled the scene and is currently being sought.Residents in the area say the scene of the accident can be a very dangerous intersection. There is three-way traffic, but only one stop sign.Witnesses tell police the driver was speeding.----------