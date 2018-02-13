Pedestrian critically injured in hit and run crash in Brownsville section of Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer reports from Brownsville on the hit and run that left a pedestrian critically injured.

Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a hit and run in Brooklyn Tuesday morning that left a pedestrian critically injured.

The 34-year-old Brooklyn man was struck at Willmohr Street and East 94th Street in Brownsville at 11:10 a.m.

He sustained head trauma and leg injuries and is is in critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital

A gray two-door newer model Infiniti with significant front end damage fled the scene and is currently being sought.

Residents in the area say the scene of the accident can be a very dangerous intersection. There is three-way traffic, but only one stop sign.

Witnesses tell police the driver was speeding.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runpedestrian struckBrownsvilleBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News