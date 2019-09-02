Pedestrian critically injured in accident involving 2 vehicles in Sea Bright

SEA BRIGHT, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say a pedestrian was critically injured in a crash involving two vehicles in New Jersey Sunday night.The accident happened at about 8:20 p.m. on Ocean Avenue near the Ship Ahoy Beach Club in Sea Bright.The pedestrian was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.The driver of one vehicle and their three passengers were all examined and released, police said.The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt.Cars were re-routed while police cleared the scene. The incident remains under investigation.----------