Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Wednesday that left a pedestrian critically injured.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m.in the vicinity of Emmons Avenue and Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.

The victim was taken to Coney Island Hospital in critical condition.

Ocean Avenue was closed in the area for the investigation.

No details have been released yet about the vehicle that fled the scene.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sheepshead baybrooklynnew york cityhit and runpedestrian struck
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Powerful nor'easter brings heavy rain to New York area
9-year-old girl burned, critically injured at NYC school: Police
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
NYPD: Police shoot man armed with gun on NYC subway platform
Former NJ cop, football coach accused of sexually assaulting kids
Timeline: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
3 dead, 8 hurt after van overturns in Pennsylvania
Show More
4 LIRR workers earned combined $650K in overtime, officials say
Under-reporting of domestic violence puts nonprofits at risk
1 shot, 1 beaten in apparent road rage incident on Long Island
10th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year
Alleged serial NY car burglar dubbed 'Red Shoes' arrested
More TOP STORIES News