Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Wednesday that left a pedestrian critically injured.The incident happened at about 5 p.m.in the vicinity of Emmons Avenue and Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.The victim was taken to Coney Island Hospital in critical condition.Ocean Avenue was closed in the area for the investigation.No details have been released yet about the vehicle that fled the scene.