Pedestrian critically injured in Manhattan hit-and-run

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) --A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a hit-and-run driver in Manhattan.
It happened around 2 a.m. Friday on East 19th Street and Third Avenue in Kips Bay.
The pedestrian was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he or she is listed in critical condition.
Police are searching for a black Nissan Sentra with front-end damage that drove off after the crash.
