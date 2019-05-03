Pedestrian fatally struck by US Postal Service truck in Brooklyn

BED STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a U.S. Postal Service truck as he crossed the street in Brooklyn.
The incident was reported at MacDougal Street and Howard Avenue on Friday just after 5 p.m.
The victim, 52-year-old Charles McClean, was taken to Interfaith Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the truck remained on the scene and was taken to the hospital for observation and to be interviewed by police.
The incident remains under investigation.
