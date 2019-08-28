Pedestrian fatally struck in Bethpage

BETHPAGE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A man was hit by a car and killed in Nassau County.
It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at Maple and Stewart avenues in Bethpage.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver stayed on the scene and is not facing any charges at this time.
Police have not yet identified the victim.
