Pedestrian killed after possible hit-and-run in Manhattan

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating what appears to be a deadly hit-and-run in Manhattan.
The victim was discovered at West 125th Street and Malcolm "X" Boulevard in Harlem just before 4 a.m. Monday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say it's possible he was hit by a car that didn't stop.
