Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in New Jersey, man charged

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man has been charged after a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run on Saturday night in New Jersey.
Jarell Patterson, 30, was charged with vehicular homicide after Ray Horace, 43, was killed.
The incident happened on Lyons and Schuyler Avenues in Newark.
Police checked Horace's vehicle at the scene with Ohio license plates and the drivers-side door was practically torn off.
Patterson kept driving, and was eventually pulled over by Hillside Police.
Patterson was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and endangering an injured person.
He is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.
