A pedestrian was fatally struck, possibly while on his way to work, in Brooklyn Monday morning.The 50-year-old man was hit at the intersection of Grand Street and Metropolitan Avenue in the East Williamsburg section just after 4 a.m.He was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital. He works in the area.The vehicle fled the scene.Police say the suspect then went on a carjacking/robbery spree before he was involved in a road rage dispute on Long Island . He allegedly struck people with a baseball bat and smashed windows before being fatally shot by a Nassau County police officer.----------