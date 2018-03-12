Pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

John DelGiorno reports over the scene of the crash in East Williamsburg.

Eyewitness News
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A pedestrian was fatally struck, possibly while on his way to work, in Brooklyn Monday morning.

The 50-year-old man was hit at the intersection of Grand Street and Metropolitan Avenue in the East Williamsburg section just after 4 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital. He works in the area.

The vehicle fled the scene.

Police say the suspect then went on a carjacking/robbery spree before he was involved in a road rage dispute on Long Island. He allegedly struck people with a baseball bat and smashed windows before being fatally shot by a Nassau County police officer.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runpedestrian killedpedestrian struckEast WilliamsburgBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News