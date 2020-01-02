74-year-old woman struck, killed while walking in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was killed Wednesday night in what is believed to be the first pedestrian fatality in New York City in 2020.

The incident was reported on Northern and Parsons boulevards just before 6 p.m.

Officials say a 74-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle. The driver of the car, a 43-year-old man, remained on the scene.

The victim was later identified as Ok Kang.

Area resident Anita Pillai said the driver was very upset.

"The man said she came out of nowhere, the driver of the car, I really felt sorry for him because he said 'I didn't see her,'" Pillai said. "Someone told me as they were passing by that she walked right in front of the car and she was dressed in black so you wouldn't be able to see her in the dark."

So far no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

