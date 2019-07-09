Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in New Jersey hit and run

GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are looking for for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene in June, and they're hoping a photo of the vehicle will lead to an arrest.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. on June 20, on River Drive just south of Belmont Avenue in Garfield.

Authorities say a 2016-2018 Kia Forte four-door sedan struck the man, who was found lying in the roadway with serious injuries.

He remains hospitalized in stable condition nearly three weeks later.

The vehicle fled southbound on River Drive and may have damage to the windshield and hood.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Garfield Police Department at 973-478-8500.

